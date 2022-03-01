4th annual Tejano Music Festival coming to Cathedral City on Saturday
The fourth annual Tejano Music Festival will be held in Cathedral City this Saturday.
The festival will be held at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater from 5-10 p.m. and will feature the music, food and culture of Mexican-Americans who originate from Texas, according to Cathedral City spokesperson Chris Parman.
Tejano music brings together various forms of folk and popular musicoriginating among the Mexican-American populations of Texas, and has the essence of both English and Spanish along with a mix of pop, country and polka
music.
Artists such as Ram Herrera, Grupo Xplosion and Tejano Highway 281 will perform alongside local bands including Chalito Zapata y Los Traviesos.
For ticket and event information, visit tejanomusicfest.com.
