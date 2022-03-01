Lance Bass headlines return of Cathedral City LGBT Days celebration in late March
Cathedral City will host the sixth annual LGBT Days later this month, city officials announced today.
The festival will run from March 25-27 and feature an array of live entertainment, community engagement, and activities. The event, produced by Soundskilz Productions, will adhere to local and state COVID-19 guidelines, according to festival organizers.
Festivities will include a Pride flag-raising at Cathedral City Hall, a bar crawl, pool party, appearances from celebrities such as eight-time Grammy nominee Lance Bass of N'Sync and a parade.
"Cathedral City LGBT Days is a time to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities, and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans," the city's Chris Parman said in a statement. "We honor the lives, history, and wonderful accomplishments the LGBTQ+ community has contributed in making Cathedral City one of the most gay-friendly cities in America. Year after year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has ranked Cathedral City with a perfect `100' score, and that is a testament to the city's belief in equality for both our residents and visitors alike.
More information on the festival is available at cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.
