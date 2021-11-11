Indio International Tamale Festival music and events line-up released

We've now got a list of musical performers and events that will be taking place at the 29th annual Indio International Tamale Festival.

The tamale festival takes place on the first weekend of December at 100 Civic Center Mall in downtown Indio.

In addition to a wide variety of tamales available throughout the weekend, you can enjoy music, shows, and games.

The talent of the region finds its stage at Tamale Festival. This year’s festival showcases some of the Coachella Valley’s rising stars in DannyLux, Giselle Woo & The Night Owls, and Israel’s Arcade, among others.

FULL LINEUP OF PERFORMERS:

LA SONORA DINAMITA - TIJUANA PANTHERS - SWEET & TENDER HOOLIGANS - BANDA ARKANGEL - THE RED PEARS - THEE MIDNITERS - ALF ALPHA & SUPER SONIDO SISTEMA - BUYEPONGO - DANNYLUX - THE ALTONS - GISELLE WOO & THE NIGHT OWLS - DJ ETHOS - LOS ESPLIFS - SAD PARK - GLASS SPELLS - ISRAEL’S ARCADE - HOST FAMILY - PORTE CAMPIRANO - MOZAIQ - THE SOL SUNS - LOS CAUSA RESACAS - KOKA - ACADEMY OF MUSICAL PERFORMANCE - DANZA AZTECA CITLIOTONAC - SOL DEL DESIERTO - DESERT SQUAD - CULTURAS MUSIC & ARTS

New to this year’s festival is the Guinness Certified World’s Biggest Bounce House from Big Bounce America. This is an over 13,000 sq ft structure that towers at 32 ft tall. It has climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti cannons and a DJ!







Also appearing for the first time at Tamale Festival is a stacked bill of luchador wrestling featuring six-matches per day of high-flying athletics. Enjoy the wrestling while sipping on a wide selection of gourmet micheladas curated by Michelada Rumble.







The Tamale Festival will also feature a 3,600 sq ft roller rink with skates available for both adults and children. Alf Alpha’s Super Sonido Sistema brings the energy to the rink, delivering a skate party filled with music and dance.

Everyone's favorite carnival rides are also making their return.

FULL LINEUP OF EXPERIENCES:

TAMALE PLAZA - MICHELADA GARDEN - THE WORLD’S BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE - LUCHADOR ESPECTACULAR - BALLET FOLKLORICO - CAR SHOW - MARIACHI - CARNIVAL RIDES - ROLLER SKATING - MERCADO - FARMER’S MARKET - LIVE SCREEN PRINTING & THOUSANDS OF TAMALES!

Admission is free and parking is available at the County's Administration Building, Larson Justice Center, on the corner of Highway 111 and Oasis Street. Free shuttles will be provided.

All local and regional vendors, returning and new, are encouraged to participate by submitting their applications on the festival website. Applications to participate are due by Friday, November 12th at 5 PM

Stay with News Channel3 for continuing coverage.