Chef Freddy gives this weeks tip on making Louisiana BBQ Shrimp

Eye on the Desert

LOUISIANA BBQ SHRIMP

1 EYE CUP OF CAYENNE PEPPER

1 EYE CUP OF BLACK PEPPER

1 EYE CUP SALT

1 EYE CUP CRUSHED RED PEPPER FLAKES

1 EYE CUP DRIED THYME

1 EYE CUP DRIED OREGANO

1 EYE CUP PAPRIKA

1 EYE CUP GARLIC POWDER

1 EYE CUP ONION POWDER

2 BAY LEAVES, CRUSHED

6 OZ OF UNSALTED BUTTER, CUBES

1 EYE CUP GARLIC, MINCED

1/4 CUP WHITE WINE

1/2 CUP FISH STOCK

2 TABLESTPOONS FRESH LEMON JUICE

2 TABLESPOONS WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE

1/2 POUND SHELL-ON SHRIMP

1/2 CUP MINCED FRESH PARSLEY

HOT CRUSTY FRENCH BREAD, FOR SERVING