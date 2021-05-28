Coachella Valley Women’s Business Center invites residents to register for “Inland Prosperity Week”
The Coachella Valley Women's Business Center is taking part in what is known as the "Inland Prosperity Week" looking to build a new tomorrow!
The event starts on Tuesday, June 1 and will feature three different speakers.
"Connect virtually with like-minded women entrepreneurs while gaining valuable business information from successful business owners," reads the description of the event
You can register at iewbc.org/events
