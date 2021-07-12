The Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show at Copa Nightclub makes it grand return Thursday, July 15

Eye on the Desert

After being postponed for more than 16 months, the Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show is making its return to the Copa Nightclub in Palm Springs this Thursday.

"We are thrilled to be coming back on Thursday, July 15 after a 16 month hiatus because of the pandemic," said Bella da Ball, host of the show. "It is the Lipstick Dragon Cabaret. It's a little different than some other shows because we have drag queens drag kings vocalist entertainers, a little bit of everything big hair, big owl."

Appearing on the reopening night are drag queens Marina Mack, Sassy Ross, Sheena Wall along with vocalist and entertainer Carol Caminos.

The Lipstick Drag and Cabaret Show typically takes place every Thursday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., attendees are asked to arrive by 7:45 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are suggested. To make a reservation send an email to delicdivas@dc.rr.com or send a direct message da Ball on Facebook.

"I'm happy to set up that or just walk in that night. Of course there's fabulous seating at the bar on the couches. There's a huge stage and entertainment floor so we certainly welcome everyone. And then coming up on the 22nd the fabulous Keisha de Kansas camera sassy and Marina had a different show every Thursday night," da Ball said.

"We invite everyone to come sing along clap along dance long have a party 21 and over. It's a great time in Palm Springs. We're right across from the old post office in the casino," da Ball added.