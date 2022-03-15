J.R. Roberts and ‘Frasier’ co-creator David Lee discuss special event this week to help save the Plaza Theatre

The City of Palm Springs invites local residents to a special reunion at the historic Plaza Theatre dubbed "Team Frasier Reunites to Save the Plaza Theatre" on Saturday, March 19 at 1 PM.

The event features Frasier co-creators David Lee and Peter Casey, along with celebrated actors David Hyde Pierce and Peri Gilpin participating in this special event that will take a fun look back at the making of the well-loved television show and its pilot episode on the stage at the theater.

Tickets are $125.

Following the event, there will be a VIP “Meet the Creators” catered champagne reception on the stage from 3-4 pm. The reception is a separate ticketed event priced at $50. For more information or to purchase tickets go to SaveThePlazaTheatrePS.com.