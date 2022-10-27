Desert Recreation District shares upcoming Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos events
Desert Recreation District Community Services Coordinator Courtney Galvan discusses upcoming Halloween events and Dia De Los Muertos events.
Dates and locations of events:
Halloween Carnivals
Indio Community Center Park October 29th
Bagdouma Park October 26th
Halloween Spooktacular
Six events at various locations See myrecreationdistrict.com for details
Trick-or-Treat 'Roud the Trail - A Halloween Event
Thousand Palms Community Park October 31st
Dia De Los Muertos events
North Shore Cmty Park Nov 1, 2022
Thousand Palms Cmty Ctr Nov 1, 2022
Jerry Rummonds' Senior & Cmty Ctr November 2, 2022