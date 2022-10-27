Skip to Content
Desert Recreation District shares upcoming Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos events

Desert Recreation District Community Services Coordinator Courtney Galvan discusses upcoming Halloween events and Dia De Los Muertos events.

Dates and locations of events:

Halloween Carnivals

Indio Community Center Park October 29th

Bagdouma Park October 26th

Halloween Spooktacular

Six events at various locations See myrecreationdistrict.com for details

Trick-or-Treat 'Roud the Trail - A Halloween Event

Thousand Palms Community Park October 31st

Dia De Los Muertos events

North Shore Cmty Park Nov 1, 2022

Thousand Palms Cmty Ctr Nov 1, 2022

Jerry Rummonds' Senior & Cmty Ctr November 2, 2022

