Impact Grant: Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation just presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $40,000 charitable gift was just awarded to Variety Children's Charity of the Desert, which delivers valuable support directly to children and families throughout the Valley.

Kim Suarez is proud of the painting created by her three-year-old daughter, Nova. "I think she's going to be a little artist for sure," she said.

The single mom from Desert Hot Springs said Nova created it with Variety Children's Charity of the Desert, which provides socially-inclusive activities for youngsters, including those with special needs. "It just helps my daughter be more social, and just find friends. We even invited one of her best friends to come, and he's part of the program as well now," she said.

Variety Children's Charity of the Desert is dedicated to promoting the health, mobility, independence, and social inclusion of special needs and underserved children throughout the Valley. The nonprofit, which serves more than 7,000 kids per year, strives to help children experience all the joys of childhood while growing to become confident and independent.

"We reach into the areas where there are gaps in services to help children with mobility if they have special needs, with inclusion and activities for children of all ages and all abilities, and so much more," Executive Director Heidi Maldoon said.

That includes events like the recent Fall Carnival Resource Fair in Cathedral City, which introduced dozens of families to the organization's core programs. The rising demand for services has pushed Variety to expand in Mecca and Desert Hot Springs, where it is reaching families who have never accessed developmental services or behavioral health resources before.

And so, the Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 stepped in with a special gift! The $40,000 Impact Grant will help Variety to provide more in-depth case management, support, and follow-up services for Valley families.

"Honestly, $40,000 is enormous. It will help us so much, and specifically help us get into these underserved areas in Desert Hot Springs, Mecca, the surrounding communities. We're so grateful to be able to be in those communities, but now engage even further and have more impact. It's life changing for our organization," Maldoon said.

And also lifechanging for Kim Suarez, who said her daughter has blossomed since getting involved with Variety's programs. "This really just helps her to be around kids, and just be more social with them," she said.

For more information, head to varietyofthedesert.org.