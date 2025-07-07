Living Healthy: Arch support could be the key to pain-free living

It’s time for this week’s Living Healthy report and we are talking about feet, Good Feet.

The Good Feet Store says everyone needs arch supports.

Dr. Pamela Mehta, MD, says studies prove we all could benefit from having our feet, comfortable. She says if you think about it -- the feet and ankles are the pillars to our entire body and --the surfaces we walk on -- don’t help either.

“We are walking on these hard surfaces in the modern world, that are not meant to be stood on, were supposed to walk on softer surfaces like, grass, dirt, gravel, these hard concrete surfaces really take a toll on bodies," DrPamela Mehta

Mehta says sometimes people come to her with pain in their hips or back--- and don’t realize it’s from their feet...

but there is an answer-

if you are experiencing pain -the good feet store is waiting to help you...

each store has an arch support specialist with the goal of bringing you relief along every step...

