Living Healthy: Coachella Valley doctors on the frontlines of heat illness prevention

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ) As triple-digit temperatures settle over the Coachella Valley, local healthcare providers are urging residents to take heat-related illnesses seriously and seek care early.

In this week’s Living Healthy segment, News Channel 3 partnered with Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) to spotlight how their Immediate Care Centers are helping people stay hydrated, cool, and out of the emergency room.

With locations in Palm Springs, Indio, Palm Desert, and Yucca Valley, DOHC’s walk-in clinics are fully equipped to handle heat-related conditions offering on-site labs, IV hydration therapy, and even hospital discharge support.

“It’s very difficult to beat the heat during this time,” said Christine Ticman, Director of Immediate Care at DOHC. “If you have to stay outside, do your best to stay in the shade, take frequent sips of water, and avoid alcohol.”

Doctors say early warning signs like dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating shouldn’t be ignored. Mild dehydration and heat exhaustion are among the most common issues doctors encounter with patients during the summer surge.

Dr. Seamanduras-Navarro, a primary care physician with DOHC explains the number of patients he sees on a daily basis suffering from heat related illness. (KESQ)

"I work in primary care, so I do get patients with mild dehydration," Dr. Seamanduras-Navarro, a primary care physician with DOHC explained. "So every day I get 1 or 2 patients with mild dehydration and more, significant dehydration or heat exhaustion, very commonly at immediate cares. And I do get the reports, a few a week or a few month. It is quite common."

Health experts warn that delaying care can lead to more serious complications. That’s why DOHC encourages patients to use their same-day services and 24/7 helpline when symptoms start.

For more information on the services DOHC provide, click this link.

