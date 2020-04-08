Mother’s Day recipe idea: fresh strawberry pie
Avoid the old standby of breakfast in bed and make your mom something special this Mother's Day! Bake this fresh strawberry pie as a sweet treat to end Mother's Day.
Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 quart fresh strawberries
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 (9 inch) pie shell
1 cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Directions:
Bake pre-made pie shell according to package instructions and let cool.
Mix sugar, cornstarch, 1/2 cup strawberries, and lemon juice in a saucepan and cook until thickened. Let mixture chill.
Fill cooled pie shell with the remaining strawberries (diced) and cover with cooked mixture.
Use a hand mixer or stand mixer to whip 1 cup whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Add in powdered sugar and beat another 15 seconds.
Top pie with whipped cream and serve.
