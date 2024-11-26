Alissa Cahill brings special education students real world experiences

Ms. Cahill teaches students with moderate to severe disabilities, including autism. She has gone above and beyond by teaching them vocational skills by starting a coffee and lemonade cart at her school site.

“Middle school is like a really transitional time. We have students who are learning how to go to other classes... we're just embedding the functional life skills piece,” said Cahill.

Her students go from classroom to classroom selling beverages to teachers at their school, and they will use this money to purchase carafes, t-shirts, aprons, name tags, beverage supplies, and more.

Walter Clark is proud to support Ms. Cahill's classroom. "We know how important education is in the first place, but secondly, when we have kids who are otherwise left behind because they may have some extra needs... it’s great to see that we're able to address those and what a great teacher to do that for us.”