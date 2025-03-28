Coachella Valley High School’s Women’s Empowerment Club heading to D.C. with support from Walter Clark Legal Group

Perla Penabler, a teacher at Coachella Valley High School, is known for empowering young women and inspiring them to reach their full potential. As the advisor for the school’s Women’s Empowerment Club, she is taking a group of students to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this week.

Thanks to the generous support of Walter Clark Legal Group, the club now has the necessary funds to make the trip possible. "Part of the donation will go toward covering the cost of the trip," said Penabler. "Any remaining funds will be donated to support our annual scholarship."

This generous contribution has had a profound impact, providing these students with an invaluable opportunity they might not have had otherwise. Christina Kreiss, an attorney with Walter Clark Legal Group who grew up in the East Valley, shares her excitement about the change: "I know growing up, there was none of these community programs and it’s very exciting to see that it’s now changing."

As the students head off to D.C., the goal is for them to focus on new learning experiences, free from the financial burden that might have held them back.