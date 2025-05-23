Skip to Content
One Class at a Time

One Class at a Time: Palm Desert High School teacher revives film club, inspires students

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Owen Matas, a first-year English teacher at Palm Desert High School, has received the One Class at a Time Teacher award.

Matas was recognized for reviving the school’s Cine-Arts Club, a once-thriving program from the 1990s, giving students a creative outlet to explore filmmaking.

With a $777.77 donation from the Walter Clark Legal Group, he plans to purchase film equipment and help students create their own original work. Matas says he hopes to build a strong community where students can watch and discuss films together while developing their storytelling skills.

Walter Clark praised Matas for carrying on the legacy of great educators and inspiring the next generation.

Allie Anthony

