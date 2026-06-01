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One Class at a Time

One Class at a Time: Jamie Lopez of Thomas Jefferson Middle School

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Published 1:31 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A big surprise for a Coachella Valley teacher making an impact in the classroom. We're recognizing Thomas Jefferson Middle School teacher Jamie Lopez.

News Channel 3's Dakota Makinen shows us how his students are pulling ahead for their future

Click here if you would like to nominate someone for the One Class at a Time award

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Dakota Makinen

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