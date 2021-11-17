Palm Springs International Airport launches four new Allegiant Airlines routes

Palm Springs International Airport officially launched four new routes on Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the airport Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of four new Allegiant Air routes which include Nashville, Indianapolis, Des Moines, and Provo.

PSP's inaugural flight Nashville took off shortly after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Nashville International Airport will operate twice weekly in the winter and spring months.

Flights to Des Moines and Indianapolis will start on Nov. 18, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Provo will begin Nov. 19, operating on Fridays and Mondays. The Des Moines route is scheduled to operate into March 2022 and the Indianapolis and Provo flights will operate into April 2022, according to officials.

Palm Springs International Airport now has nonstop service to 34 cities seasonally and 12 cities year-round.

For more information, visit palmspringsairport.com

Airlines and Destinations (Courtest of PSP)

AIRLINES RESERVATIONS BAGGAGE SERVICES NONSTOP DESTINATIONS STATUS RETURN / START DATE*

*Subject to change AHA! (775) 439-0888 (775) 439-0888 Reno-Tahoe New! 01/03/2022 AIR CANADA (888) 247-2262 (888) 689-2247 Toronto

Vancouver Seasonal

Operating 02/04/2022

Operating ALASKA (800) 426-0333 (206) 878-8396 Austin

Boise

Everett

Portland

San Francisco

San Jose

Seattle New!

Seasonal

Operating

Operating

Operating

New!

Operating 11/19/2021

12/16/2021

Operating

Operating

Operating

11/19/2021

Operating ALLEGIANT (702) 505-8888 (866) 719-3910 Bellingham

Boise

Des Moines

Eugene

Indianapolis

Nashville

Provo Operating

Operating

New!

Seasonal

New!

Operating

New! Operating

Operating

11/18/2021

11/19/2021

11/18/2021

Operating

11/19/2021 AMERICAN (800) 433-7300 (800) 433-7300

Baggage Tracking Link Chicago ORD

Dallas DFW

Phoenix Operating

Operating

Operating Operating

Operating

Operating DELTA (800) 221-1212 (800) 325-8224

(760) 327-3569 at PSP Atlanta

Minneapolis

Salt Lake City

Seattle Seasonal

Seasonal

Operating

Operating 12/18/2021

12/18/2021

Operating

Operating FLAIR (855) 936-5656 (855) 936-5656 Edmonton

Toronto

Vancouver New!

New!

New! 12/17/2021

12/15/2021

12/17/2021 JETBLUE (800) 538-2583 (866) 538-5438

(760) 904-5002 at PSP Boston

Fort Lauderdale

New York JFK Seasonal

New!

Operating 12/25/2021

12/23/2021

Operating SOUTHWEST (800) 435-9792 (800) 435-9792 Chicago MDW

Dallas Love

Denver

Las Vegas

Oakland

Portland

Phoenix

Sacramento New!

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

New!

Operating

Operating 11/23/2021

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

11/20/2021

Operating

Operating SUN COUNTRY (800) 359-6786 (888) 359-5586 Minneapolis Operating Operating SWOOP (587) 441-1001 (587) 441-1001 Edmonton New! 12/16/2021 UNITED (800) 241-6522 (800) 221-6903

(760) 320-8510 at PSP Chicago ORD

Denver

Houston

Los Angeles

San Francisco Operating

Operating

Operating

Seasonal

Operating Operating

Operating

Operating

12/17/2021

Operating WESTJET (888) 937-8538 (866) 666-6224 Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Winnipeg Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating