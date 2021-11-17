Palm Springs International Airport launches four new Allegiant Airlines routes
Palm Springs International Airport officially launched four new routes on Wednesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the airport Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of four new Allegiant Air routes which include Nashville, Indianapolis, Des Moines, and Provo.
PSP's inaugural flight Nashville took off shortly after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Nashville International Airport will operate twice weekly in the winter and spring months.
Flights to Des Moines and Indianapolis will start on Nov. 18, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Provo will begin Nov. 19, operating on Fridays and Mondays. The Des Moines route is scheduled to operate into March 2022 and the Indianapolis and Provo flights will operate into April 2022, according to officials.
Palm Springs International Airport now has nonstop service to 34 cities seasonally and 12 cities year-round.
For more information, visit palmspringsairport.com
Airlines and Destinations (Courtest of PSP)
|AIRLINES
|RESERVATIONS
|BAGGAGE SERVICES
|NONSTOP DESTINATIONS
|STATUS
|RETURN / START DATE*
*Subject to change
|AHA!
|(775) 439-0888
|(775) 439-0888
|Reno-Tahoe
|New!
|01/03/2022
|AIR CANADA
|(888) 247-2262
|(888) 689-2247
|Toronto
Vancouver
|Seasonal
Operating
|02/04/2022
Operating
|ALASKA
|(800) 426-0333
|(206) 878-8396
|Austin
Boise
Everett
Portland
San Francisco
San Jose
Seattle
|New!
Seasonal
Operating
Operating
Operating
New!
Operating
|11/19/2021
12/16/2021
Operating
Operating
Operating
11/19/2021
Operating
|ALLEGIANT
|(702) 505-8888
|(866) 719-3910
|Bellingham
Boise
Des Moines
Eugene
Indianapolis
Nashville
Provo
|Operating
Operating
New!
Seasonal
New!
Operating
New!
|Operating
Operating
11/18/2021
11/19/2021
11/18/2021
Operating
11/19/2021
|AMERICAN
|(800) 433-7300
|(800) 433-7300
Baggage Tracking Link
|Chicago ORD
Dallas DFW
Phoenix
|Operating
Operating
Operating
|Operating
Operating
Operating
|DELTA
|(800) 221-1212
|(800) 325-8224
(760) 327-3569 at PSP
|Atlanta
Minneapolis
Salt Lake City
Seattle
|Seasonal
Seasonal
Operating
Operating
|12/18/2021
12/18/2021
Operating
Operating
|FLAIR
|(855) 936-5656
|(855) 936-5656
|Edmonton
Toronto
Vancouver
|New!
New!
New!
|12/17/2021
12/15/2021
12/17/2021
|JETBLUE
|(800) 538-2583
|(866) 538-5438
(760) 904-5002 at PSP
|Boston
Fort Lauderdale
New York JFK
|Seasonal
New!
Operating
|12/25/2021
12/23/2021
Operating
|SOUTHWEST
|(800) 435-9792
|(800) 435-9792
|Chicago MDW
Dallas Love
Denver
Las Vegas
Oakland
Portland
Phoenix
Sacramento
|New!
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
New!
Operating
Operating
|11/23/2021
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
11/20/2021
Operating
Operating
|SUN COUNTRY
|(800) 359-6786
|(888) 359-5586
|Minneapolis
|Operating
|Operating
|SWOOP
|(587) 441-1001
|(587) 441-1001
|Edmonton
|New!
|12/16/2021
|UNITED
|(800) 241-6522
|(800) 221-6903
(760) 320-8510 at PSP
|Chicago ORD
Denver
Houston
Los Angeles
San Francisco
|Operating
Operating
Operating
Seasonal
Operating
|Operating
Operating
Operating
12/17/2021
Operating
|WESTJET
|(888) 937-8538
|(866) 666-6224
|Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
Winnipeg
|Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
|Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Comments