Palm Springs International Airport launches four new Allegiant Airlines routes

Palm Springs International Airport officially launched four new routes on Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the airport Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of four new Allegiant Air routes which include Nashville, Indianapolis, Des Moines, and Provo.

PSP's inaugural flight Nashville took off shortly after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Nashville International Airport will operate twice weekly in the winter and spring months.

Flights to Des Moines and Indianapolis will start on Nov. 18, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Provo will begin Nov. 19, operating on Fridays and Mondays. The Des Moines route is scheduled to operate into March 2022 and the Indianapolis and Provo flights will operate into April 2022, according to officials.

Palm Springs International Airport now has nonstop service to 34 cities seasonally and 12 cities year-round.

For more information, visit palmspringsairport.com

Airlines and Destinations (Courtest of PSP)

AIRLINESRESERVATIONSBAGGAGE SERVICESNONSTOP DESTINATIONSSTATUSRETURN / START DATE*
*Subject to change
AHA!(775) 439-0888(775) 439-0888Reno-TahoeNew!01/03/2022
AIR CANADA(888) 247-2262(888) 689-2247Toronto
Vancouver		Seasonal
Operating		02/04/2022
Operating
ALASKA(800) 426-0333(206) 878-8396Austin
Boise
Everett
Portland
San Francisco
San Jose
Seattle		New!
Seasonal
Operating
Operating
Operating
New!
Operating		11/19/2021
12/16/2021
Operating
Operating
Operating
11/19/2021
Operating
ALLEGIANT(702) 505-8888(866) 719-3910Bellingham
Boise
Des Moines
Eugene
Indianapolis
Nashville
Provo		Operating
Operating
New!
Seasonal
New!
Operating
New!		Operating
Operating
11/18/2021
11/19/2021
11/18/2021
Operating
11/19/2021
AMERICAN(800) 433-7300(800) 433-7300
Baggage Tracking Link		Chicago ORD
Dallas DFW
Phoenix		Operating
Operating
Operating		Operating
Operating
Operating
DELTA(800) 221-1212(800) 325-8224
(760) 327-3569 at PSP		Atlanta
Minneapolis
Salt Lake City
Seattle		Seasonal
Seasonal
Operating
Operating		12/18/2021
12/18/2021
Operating
Operating
FLAIR(855) 936-5656(855) 936-5656Edmonton
Toronto
Vancouver		New!
New!
New!		12/17/2021
12/15/2021
12/17/2021
JETBLUE(800) 538-2583(866) 538-5438
(760) 904-5002 at PSP		Boston
Fort Lauderdale
New York JFK		Seasonal
New!
Operating		12/25/2021
12/23/2021
Operating
SOUTHWEST(800) 435-9792(800) 435-9792Chicago MDW
Dallas Love
Denver
Las Vegas
Oakland
Portland
Phoenix
Sacramento		New!
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
New!
Operating
Operating		11/23/2021
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
11/20/2021
Operating
Operating
SUN COUNTRY(800) 359-6786(888) 359-5586MinneapolisOperatingOperating
SWOOP(587) 441-1001(587) 441-1001EdmontonNew!12/16/2021
UNITED(800) 241-6522(800) 221-6903
(760) 320-8510 at PSP		Chicago ORD
Denver
Houston
Los Angeles
San Francisco		Operating
Operating
Operating
Seasonal
Operating		Operating
Operating
Operating
12/17/2021
Operating
WESTJET(888) 937-8538(866) 666-6224Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
Winnipeg		Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating		Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Palm Springs International Airport Route Map
