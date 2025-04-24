Yom HaShoah Holocaust Survivor Event at Temple Sinai

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) —Sinai, in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of the Desert, is set to host a Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance event on April 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. This important commemoration comes at a time of rising antisemitism and serves to honor Holocaust survivors and their families while reflecting on the atrocities of the Holocaust.

The event commemorates the six million Jews and millions of other victims murdered during the Holocaust, reaffirming a collective commitment to combat all forms of hatred and intolerance.