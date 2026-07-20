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Season tickets live for the inaugural Coachella Valley Lakers season

Coachella Valley Lakers
By
New
Published 10:48 AM

Season Ticket Memberships are officially live for the inaugural Coachella Valley Lakers season at Acrisure Arena.

Fans can now lock in their seats, enjoy exclusive member benefits, and be there from day one as the newest chapter of professional basketball begins in the desert.

Beginning this fall, Acrisure Arena will serve as the home of the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate, bringing professional basketball to the valley. The inaugural season will run from November 2026 through March 2027, giving fans months of action right here in the Coachella Valley.

Fans who have already placed a membership deposit will be contacted by the ticketing team to discuss available seating options and finalize their membership.

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Tommy Gallegos

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