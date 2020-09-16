Amazon looking to fill 4,900 jobs in Southern California including “hundreds” in Palm Springs

California

Online retailing giant Amazon is looking to hire 4,900 people for jobs at their distribution sites across Southern California, including hiring "hundreds" of people at their delivery station in Palm Springs.

Ardine Williams, Amazon's Vice President of Workforce Development spoke about the company's hiring goals during a virtual, online "Career Day" Wednesday.

Wages start at $15 an hour, and full time positions include benefits from "day one", including health, dental, vision and 401K.

Williams talked about the job description for employees working in distribution centers.

"They're typically involved in fulfilling customer orders, so whether it's receiving orders, storing goods on shelves, or selecting customer items from shelves and boxing them up and shipping them out," said Williams.

