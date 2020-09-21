Business owners in Old Town La Quinta hoping for eased coronavirus restrictions

California

Business owners in Old Town La Quinta are hoping that the state eases up on coronavirus restrictions.

There is a possibility that Governor Newsom eases closure orders this week, by elevating the state into "code red".

The move would allow several types of businesses to offer higher levels of service, at increased indoor capacity, including restaurants and nail salons.

Today, News Channel 3 will speak with business owners at the popular retail destination to find out how they are preparing for the possibility of an easing of state restrictions.

