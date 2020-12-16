California legislators considering $2.6 billion relief package for small businesses and employees

Money

California lawmakers are considering a $2.6 billion relief package for small businesses and employees who are suffering financially because financial losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Bill 74, the "Keep California Working Act" has the support of valley Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

"This global health crisis has devastated our small business community like never before. As the Legislature continues to prioritize pandemic response, we must significantly increase investments for small business relief," said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

