Sally Buzbee will be first woman to lead Washington Post as new executive editor

Money

The Washington Post has selected Sally Buzbee, executive editor and senior vice president at the Associated Press, as its new top editor.

Buzbee replaces Marty Baron, who left the job in February. She will be the first woman to run the news organization, according to the Post.

“Sally Buzbee has an exceptional record of achievement and a tremendous wealth of experience in leading a global news organization,” Post CEO and Publisher Fred Ryan said in a statement. “In an extensive search that included many of the best journalists in America, Sally stood out as the right person to lead The Post going forward. She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy, and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy.”

This is a developing story. More to come…