Burger King is bringing back this fan-favorite menu item

Money

Burger King is bringing back crown-shaped chicken nuggets after a 10-year absence, the latest nostalgia play in the fiercely competitive fast-food industry.

The “fan favorite” nuggets, which were removed from menus in 2011, are coming back following pleas from Burger King’s customers. Burger King fans had started a petition for their return that has attracted more than 2,000 signatures. The chain’s Twitter account also regularly teases its followers about their reappearance.

However, they’re not coming back nationwide just yet: The crown-shaped nuggets are being sold at 25 locations around Miami for a limited time, at $1.49 for 10 nuggets. Burger King said fans should “stay tuned for additional information regarding a potential nationwide launch.”

Similar to its regular nuggets, the crown-shaped nuggets are made from white meat with a crispy coating. The crown shape makes them “perfect for dipping,” the chain says.

Chicken prices have soared recently as demand increases, partially because of the ongoing fried chicken sandwich wars. KFC recently admitted that keeping up with demand is its “main challenge” for its new sandwich.

Nostalgia is important for Burger King. Earlier this year, it unveiled a new logo and packaging that pays tribute to brand’s 64-year history. Sales have typically lagged compared to its competitors and the chain hopes the refreshed look entices eaters to come back.

And chicken nuggets are important to fast food’s bottom line: McDonald’s boosted sales with a spicy version last year — its first new McNugget flavor in the United States since 1983. The burger chain also brought back Hi-C Orange drink after a nearly four-year absence from soda fountains following demands from fans.