BBC apologizes after report finds it used deceitful methods to secure Diana interview

Money

The BBC has offered an unconditional apology after a report found a prominent journalist used “deceitful” methods to secure a landmark interview with Princess Diana as her marriage broke down.

BBC journalist Martin Bashir conducted the career-defining interview with Diana in 1995, in which she detailed her breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Thursday the interview “fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.”

“While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today,” Davie said.

This story is breaking news. More details to follow…