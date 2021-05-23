Very good boy lands gig as Busch’s ‘chief tasting officer’ for Dog Brew

Money

After several weeks of searching, Busch has found the goodest boy to be its official Dog Brew “chief tasting officer.”

Meet Ethan, a blockheaded, jowly rescue pup who had “a fur-rific resume and story that will inspire us for years to come,” Busch said on its Facebook page.

Just four months ago, Ethan was abandoned, fighting for his life, in the parking lot of the Humane Society in Louisville, Kentucky. With help from the organization and his adoptive family, Ethan defied the odds and became a happy, healthy pup with an absolutely stupid grin.

I mean just look at this massive goober.

Busch announced last month that it was sniffing around to fill a newly created role for “Dog Brew” — its canine-friendly, nonalcoholic bone broth.

The job pays $20,000 a year (plus free Dog Brew, of course) and includes such vital responsibilities as “taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product,” the company said.

Ethan’s story galvanized the community in Louisville. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, he was left at the Humane Society severely dehydrated and malnourished, weighing just 40 pounds. He’s now 85 pounds of pure goofball energy.