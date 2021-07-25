Carl Bernstein: Trump is a ‘war criminal’

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Veteran journalist and author Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a “war criminal” on “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

“I think we need to calmly step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context,” Bernstein told CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is “our own American war criminal.”

Bernstein’s comments come as Trump’s election lies resurfaced in the news following a speech the former president delivered in Arizona Saturday.

In labeling Trump a war criminal, Bernstein specifically pointed to his administration’s response to the Covid-19 health crisis and the January 6 Capitol riot. The journalist said it’s important to look at the “tens of thousands of people who died because of his homicidal negligence in the pandemic” and his “fomenting a coup to hold on to office.” Trump put his own electoral interest above the health of Americans “as they were slaughtered in this pandemic,” Bernstein added.

Bernstein has been a very vocal critic of Trump. In February, following the Capitol riot, he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he considered the ex-president to be the “first seditious president in our history.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.