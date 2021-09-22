The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The Federal Reserve isn’t ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal but that soon might change.

The central bank said that if the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed “judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted,” according to the bank’s policy update published Wednesday.

When the pandemic started to wreak havoc on the US economy in early 2020, the Fed stepped in, slashing interest rates to near-zero and committing to buying $120 billion worth of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities every month. These purchases will be rolled back soon, it seems, in what is referred to as a ‘taper’.

Investors have long expected the Fed to clamp down on its monthly stimulus as the recovery was coming along nicely over the summer. But a disappointing August jobs report pushed those expectations back.

Wednesday’s announcement was thus in line with what investors predicted and the stock market continued its rally after it was published.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.