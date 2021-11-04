Google celebrates Diwali with Easter egg

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN Business

As people around the world begin to celebrate Diwali, Google is commemorating the event with a special Easter egg.

When users type in the word “Diwali” on the search engine, an animation of a miniature oil lamp — known as a diya — appears on the page.

Once users click on the animation, the rest of the page dims and numerous diyas appear, which users can light with their mouse.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the Easter egg on his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Easter egg is slang tech term for hidden treasures embedded in websites or code.

Diwali is a festival with various meanings, histories and names depending on the region and religion observing it. Also named the Festival of Lights, it is observed by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains.

The first day of Diwali falls on November 4 this year, with celebrations usually lasting about five days.

It is customary for festival-goers to adorn their homes and public spaces with diyas, which are lit to create a luminous atmosphere.

Google has planted Easter eggs in the past to mark other notable events in the calendar.

In 2019, it launched “Friends” themed icons to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the popular US sitcom.

