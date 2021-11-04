Moderna warns its Covid vaccine shipments are falling short. Stock plunges

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Moderna fell short of profit and sales expectations for the third quarter, and the Covid vaccine maker warned that its full year shipments of the vaccine will not meet its forecasts.

Shares of Moderna plunged 12% in premarket trading on the news. Its share price has more than tripled so far this year.

The company earned $3.3 billion, on revenue of $5 billion in the quarter. But analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast that income would reach $3.9 billion on revenue of $6.2 billion.

More concerning to investors is that the company now says it expects full-year revenue of between $15 billion to $18 billion. Three months ago it had predicted revenue of $20 billion for the year.

The company said it is dealing with production and shipment issues that will push some of its deliveries back to 2022, especially for exports overseas. It said it expects to ship between 700 million and 800 million doses of its vaccine, down from the range of 800 million to 1 billion doses it had been expecting. It said it will give priority to low-income countries.

“Key variables impacting output include longer delivery lead times for international shipments and exports that may shift deliveries to early 2022, temporary impact from expansion of … capacity and ramp up of product release to market,” said the company.

The Covid vaccine is the first major product that Moderna has produced and is responsible for almost all of its business, although it is at work on other drugs.

The report was a sharp contrast to that of Pfizer, another maker of a Covid vaccine, which earlier this week reported better than expected earnings and raised its guidance.

