New York to mandate Covid vaccines for all private sector workers

By Aaron Cooper, CNN Business

All private sector employers in New York City will now be required to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate by December 27, the city’s mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday.

Public sector workers were already subject to vaccine mandates.

This new move, which De Blasio announced Monday on MSNBC, means everyone who works in the city will now be subject to a vaccine mandate.

“The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say okay, it’s time. I’m going to do this. Because you can’t jump from one industry to another or one company to another. It’s something that needs to be universal to protect all of us,” De Blasio said.

Children, ages 5 – 11 in New York will now also be required to show proof of at least one shot before being allowed access to indoor dining, fitness or entertainment, the mayor announced.

Adults will now be required to show proof of two vaccinations for those areas.

The mayor is confident the mandates will hold up in court.

“Our health commissioner has put a series of mandates in place. They have won in court, state court, federal court every single time. And it’s because they’re universal and consistent. And they’re about protecting the public right now from a clear and present danger,” De Blasio said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.