A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

A record 4.5 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in November, pushing the quits rate to 3%, matching the high from September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Workers particularly quit jobs in the hospitality industry as well as health care. The number of job leavers in transportation, warehousing and utilities also increased.

Including layoffs and discharges, the number of total separations was 6.3 million.

Hotels and restaurants registered the biggest increase in separations, while also logging the biggest decline in open jobs, the data showed.

America had 10.6 million jobs to fill in November, a slight decline compared with just over 11 million job openings in October. America’s available jobs peaked at 11.1 million last July.

Positions in finance and insurance, as well as the federal government jobs increased in November.

Hires were little changed at 6.7 million.

