Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line just got a whole lot fancier

Kanye West is expanding his sellout Yeezy Gap line by bringing on luxury fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga.

Gap announced Friday that the tieup, branded as “Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga,” pairs Ye’s creative vision with Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Gvasalia is the 40-year-old Georgian designer who has been designing ready-to-wear clothing for Balenciaga for six years.

The retailer didn’t offer details on the designs, prices, or launch dates of products under the new brand, other than to say that items will launch globally in 2022 alongside Yeezy Gap releases.

Gvasalia and Ye most recently partnered in 2021 for the release of Ye’s new album “Donda,” for which he enlisted Gvasalia as creative director for the event, according to a report.

Gap first announced its 10-year deal with Ye for the Yeezy Gap brand in June 2020. The first piece from Yeezy Gap was a $200 jacket, which sold out instantly online when it launched last fall. A handful of subsequent launches from the brand, including more jackets and hoodies, also sold out instantly.

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal said in the company’s most recent call with analysts that the Yeezy Gap Hoodie delivered the most sales of a single item in one day in Gap.com history.

“With over 70% of the Yeezy Gap customers shopping with us for the first time, this partnership is unlocking the power of a new audience for Gap, Gen Z plus Gen X men from diverse background,” she said.

