Arby’s new sandwich is so spicy it comes with a free shake

Basically every fast food chain has a spicy sandwich on sale, but Arby’s version is so hot that it includes a fire retardant.

Beginning Monday through February 6, Arby’s is selling what it deems the “spiciest sandwich on the market,” called the new Diablo Dare. It costs $5.99 and also includes a 12-ounce vanilla milkshake for free.

The sandwich has five sources of spice, including a layer of ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapenos, a special BBQ sauce and it’s all placed in between a red chipotle bun. Customers can choose a crispy chicken patty or smoked brisket for the protein.

“This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, in a release. “Everyone in the quick service restaurant industry says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy.”

Fast food fans have seemingly endless options for spicy sandwiches because it’s an easy alternative to sell and customers have an insatiable hunger for them.

Within the last year, Wendy’s has started selling a Jalapeno Popper Sandwich, Burger King’s chicken sandwich has a spicy version and McDonald’s has a spicy chicken sandwich. Other chains, including Boston Market, Taco Bell, Chipotle and Popeye’s also have a variety of spicy protein options and toppings.

