Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC’s ‘Today,’ tests positive for Covid-19

Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC’s morning show ‘Today,’ announced Monday that she has Covid-19 — just a few days after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced she was positive for the virus.

Kotb, meanwhile, returned to Studio 1A this week after recording two negative tests less than a week after her diagnosis. Viewers were greeted with a split-screen of the duo, with Guthrie broadcasting from home.

“We’re trading places,” Guthrie joked with Kotb. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for Covid. I just tested positive for Covid, so here we go.”

Guthrie she has “little sniffles and not much more than that.” Today’s website said she has been double vaccinated and has also received a booster dose.

Guthrie testing positive comes after a string of Covid cases have hit some of NBC’s biggest names, including Kotb.

Early last week, Seth Meyers — the host of the network’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — said that he has tested positive for Covid. This led to Meyers canceling his shows for the rest of the week. And the host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon, said on Instagram that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.

And all of that came after “Saturday Night Live” had to go on without an audience because of the pandemic. The variety show opened its December 18 episode with Tom Hanks greeting a nearly empty studio.

