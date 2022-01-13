Delta posts a profit but warns Omicron will mean a loss this quarter

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

A strong holiday travel season helped Delta Air Lines to a better-than-forecast profit in the last three months of 2021. But it expects to lose money again in the current quarter as Covid infections surge.

Still, the airline offered a hopeful message, saying it expects the impact of Omicron on its operations will be over within the next 60 days. That should allowing Delta to return to profitability by March and to continue to make money throughout the summer travel season.

“The recent rise in Covid cases associated with the Omicron variant is expected to impact the pace of demand recovery early in the quarter, with recovery momentum resuming from President’s Day weekend forward,” said Glen Hauenstein, Delta’s president.

Delta, which was the only major airline to report a profit in the third quarter, earned $143 million excluding special items, in the fourth quarter. That was better than the $85 million forecast by analysts.

Three months ago, the company had warned it expected a fourth-quarter loss because of rising fuel prices. But fuel prices rose less than Delta had feared, and holiday travel was stronger than it had expected.

Shares of Delta were up 2% in premarket trading on the report.

