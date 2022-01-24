Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of New York Times defamation trial, judge says

By An Phung, CNN Business

Sarah Palin has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, potentially delaying the start of the trial in her defamation suit against the New York Times. Her positive test was disclosed by Judge Jed Rakoff, who is overseeing the trial, in court on Monday morning according to Reuters.

Rakoff said he learned of the postive test Sunday night, and that Palin would be taking a second test to confirm the results. “She is, of course, unvaccinated,” Rakoff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more…

