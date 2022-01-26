Boeing posts massive charge for 787 Dreamliner problems, sending losses soaring

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Boeing took nearly $4 billion in charges related to problems it had with the 787 Dreamliner, causing losses to soar for the third straight year.

The company had already been hit with the problems with the grounding of the 737 Max, which was grounded for 20 months starting in 2019 following two fatal crashes. Demand then plunged for new aircraft because of massive airline losses caused by the pandemic.

Boeing has essentially not been able to deliver the widebody 787 jet for a year because of quality control issues.

The company said it will have to pay $3.5 billion to compensate customers for the delayed deliveries. It also said the delays would increase the costs of producing the plane by an estimated $2 billion, with most of those costs coming at the end of this year. It booked $285 million of those increased costs in the just completed quarter.

The charges caused the company to report a net loss of $4.3 billion for the year, which is actually an improvement from the $11.9 billion it lost in 2020. Its core loss, excluding special items came to $4.1 billion for the year, with a quarterly loss on that basis of $4.5 billion. That was far worse than forecast by analysts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.