This year’s Super Bowl tickets are the most expensive ever

Put America’s most popular sporting event in its second-largest metropolitan area. Put the stadium’s home team in the game facing an opponent that has never won a championship.

What do you get? Unsurprisingly, you get record Super Bowl ticket prices.

SeatGeek said that the average price customers are paying for tickets as of Monday was $10,427. StubHub has an average of $9,800. The cheapest seats to Super Bowl LVI are being sold for about $7,000.

Ticket prices could go up in the coming days. A record number of tickets are expected to be sold for the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at LA’s SoFi Stadium.

“This is LA. The entertainment capital of world, where prices for everything are through the roof. This is a perfect storm,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub.

The fact that LA fans won’t have to pay for travel and hotels is also going to drive up the price, said Budelli. And this year’s Super Bowl will be the first held in Los Angeles in 30 years.

“Proximity to the game for the teams’ fans is always a major factor in pricing,” he said.

The average price for Sunday’s NFC Championship game, also in Los Angeles, set a record, too. The average price paid for that game was $1,100, far above the previous record average of $674 for an NFC Championship.

A ticket to last year’s Super Bowl, held in Tampa, Florida, averaged $8,600 on SeatGeek. That game also included a home team: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But those tickets had a somewhat distorted price, as capacity was limited because of Covid precautions. The last pre-Covid Super Bowl, the 2020 game in Miami, averaged $8,550 a seat on StubHub.

Along with New Yorkers, LA fans are always among the most hungry for Super Bowl tickets, said Chris Leyden, director of consumer strategy for SeatGeek, right behind fans in the host city and the two cities where the competing teams play.

Leyden said that Cincinnati will be well represented, based on where buyers were logging on to look for tickets after the Bengal’s upset win on Sunday.

“Even though it’s a small market, when it’s been that long of a drought, there’s going to be a lot of excitement,” he said.

