Stocks slide and oil surges on renewed fears of Russia invasion of Ukraine

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stocks fell sharply Friday after the White House said Americans should leave Ukraine “immediately” due to worries about an imminent invasion by Russia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points, or about 1%, after the Biden administration said that it would be ready to respond if Russia did invade. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also fell sharply, as did Russian stocks. Oil prices spiked about 4%.

The White House indicated that Russia could launch air strikes before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end later this month and warned Americans to leave Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

