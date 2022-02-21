Fox’s Neil Cavuto said a second case of Covid-19 nearly killed him



Neil Cavuto, an immunocompromised Fox anchor who has dissented from the loudest voices at the right-wing network and spoken out in favor of Covid-19 vaccines, revealed on Monday that he had been hospitalized for weeks with a serious case of coronavirus and nearly died.

Cavuto, who is vaccinated, had previously contracted the virus in October. But the anchor, a cancer survivor who has been public about his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, had a more mild case back then.

This time, Cavuto said he had a “far, far more serious strand” because his “very compromised immune system” simply hasn’t benefited in the same way from the vaccines as those with healthy immune systems.

Cavuto said that his most recent case of Covid-19 had led to pneumonia and landed him “in intensive care for quite a while.”

“It was really touch and go,” Cavuto said on his Fox Business show on Monday after a leave of absence. “Some of you who’ve wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for! So sorry to disappoint you!”

Cavuto used the opportunity to once again praise the life-saving Covid-19 vaccines.

“Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here,” Cavuto said.

Cavuto added, “This was scary. How scary? I’m talking, ‘Ponderosa suddenly out of the prime rib in the middle of the buffet line scary!’ That’s how scary.”

While Cavuto has been vocal in his support for vaccines, many of his colleagues have for months trafficked in anti-vaccine rhetoric. Tucker Carlson, who is the highest-rated host on the channel, has stoked fear about vaccines and peddled false conspiracy theories about them.

