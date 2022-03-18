Britain bans Russian state TV channel RT

By Mark Thompson, CNN Business

Britain has banned Russian state TV channel RT, saying it was unable to provide impartial coverage of the war in Ukraine.

UK broadcast media regulator Ofcom said it had been conducting 29 investigations into RT’s coverage of Russia’s invasion, and had taken into account new laws in Russia which “effectively criminalize” any journalism that departs from the Kremlin’s narrative in relation to the war.

“Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high,” Ofcom CEO Melanie Dawes said in a statement. “Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a license in the UK. As a result we have revoked RT’s UK broadcasting license.”

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

