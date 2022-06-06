Employees at Virgin Atlantic can now show off their tattoos

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Tattooed crew members at British airline Virgin Atlantic are now welcome to show off their ink while in uniform.

The airline updated its policy regarding tattoos on Tuesday, according to a news release. They claim they are “the first UK airline to allow visible tattoos.”

“Until today, any uniformed Virgin Atlantic employee had to make sure that their tattoos were covered,” said Virginia Atlantic in the release. “But now, employees can show off their ink to the world, while still representing Virgin Atlantic in their uniform.”

Estelle Hollingsworth, Chief People Officer at Virgin Atlantic, emphasized the importance of self-expression in the release.

“At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong. Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose,” she said, according to the release.

“That’s why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we’re relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people. We’re proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves.”

To celebrate International Flight Attendants day, the airline also posted several images of tattooed crew members on Twitter.

“Today we’re championing the dazzling collection of individuals who are our wonderful cabin crew,” they wrote. “We’ve always encouraged our people to be themselves, so from today, they can now show their tattoos with pride.”

