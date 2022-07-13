Delta earnings fall far short of expectations because of high fuel costs and service problems

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Delta Air Lines earned its biggest profit since the start of the pandemic in its latest quarter, but higher fuel costs, labor issues and service problems caused it to earn far less than investors expected.

The company reported Wednesday that it earned $735 million in the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.1 billion for the company.

Average fuel costs for Delta rose to $3.82 a gallon, up 37% from the first quarter and up 82% from the final quarter of 2021. Delta had previously told investors it expected to pay between $3.20 and $3.35 in the second quarter. It now expects to pay slightly less in the third quarter, with fuel costing between $3.45 and $3.60 a gallon.

But the other big problem was a jump in non-fuel expenses. Some of that was related to the costs of service problems that Delta and other airlines encountered in the quarter. It’s non-fuel costs were up 22% when adjusted for capacity, compared to what it paid in the same quarter of 2019, ahead of the pandemic.

A shortage of staff led to a surge in canceled flights, especially during holiday weekends. That has led to higher labor expenses and other costs. Delta raised base pay for many employees 4% in May. While it said it expects costs to improve later this year, it won’t see those improvements during the rest of this summer travel season.

“In the near-term, as we prioritize restoring reliability, our full year non-fuel unit cost will remain higher than our previous plan,” said said CFO Dan Janki.

Too many flights

CEO Ed Bastian admitted that Delta tried to fly more flights that it should have in the second quarter, leading to the service woes.

“Obviously we had a fair bit of operational stress. We’ve taken the steps that we needed with respect to operations to improve quality,” he said in an interview on CNBC Wednesday following the earnings report.

“This was an industry, not just Delta, that was starved for revenue for the last two years,” he added. “When the spring came and the huge surge came, we all stressed ourselves to do everything we could to take in and capture as much of that revenue. We pushed too hard.”

But things have been much better so far in July, Bastian said, with 99.2% completion rate in the first 11 days of the month, and only 25 canceled flights out of more than 30,000 scheduled during the last seven days.

The good news for the airline, but bad news for customers, is that unit passenger revenue — a measure of air fares — was up 17% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The company’s booking revenue in June reached a record level.

“Demand is really high, so that’s what’s driving fares,” Bastian told CNBC. In fact, he added, “in the past we were talking about fights on the airplane. Now there’s a fight trying to get into the airplane because people want to go.”

Asked about whether fares will stay this high, he conceded that they “are not sustainable for the long term.” But he suggested fares likely won’t begin to drop until the fall season.

Still, the company was limited in the revenue it could take in for the quarter: It flew18% less capacity than it did in the second quarter of 2019. So even with the higher fares, total passenger revenue was slightly lower than three years ago.

Total revenue of $13.8 billion was $250 million more than forecast, and was slightly higher than the same quarter of 2019, helped by record revenue from its American Express co-branded credit card. Delta is also the only airline with its own oil refinery, and it benefited from higher fuel costs in that respect: it sold $1.5 billion in oil to third parties, compared to only $40 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Shares of Delta fell 5% in premarket trading. Delta is the first US airline to report second-quarter results, so shares of rivals United, American and Southwest were also lower on the Delta report, with United and American dropping more than 2% each and Southwest down 1%.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.