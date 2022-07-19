Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 1:12 PM

Netflix loses subscribers, but stops the bleeding

<i>Courtesy of Netflix</i><br/>
Courtesy of Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, a number far lower than its own forecasts, which had projected that the streaming giant would lose two million subscribers.

Investors were clearly happy with the results. Netflix’s stock jumped 8% on Tuesday in after hours trading.

Netflix said it would add another one million subscribers in the third quarter, which were a bit softer than Wall Street expectations.

So with Wall Street, Hollywood and the media world all hyper-focused on Netflix’s subscription numbers, the company momentarily stopped the bleeding during a nightmare year.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content