Nearly 200 US flights canceled, and 700 US flights delayed on Monday

Following a miserable weekend for travel, Monday isn’t looking much better. Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is taking its toll on passengers across the United States on Monday.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been 200 flights canceled so far on Monday. On Sunday, 950 flights were canceled.

A total of 760 flights have been delayed across the United States Monday after nearly 8,000 were delayed Sunday.

Chicago saw heavy rain on Sunday, including a flash flood warning that was in place for parts of the afternoon for portions of Cook County. Chicago’s Midway airport continued to be affected, with 7% of its flights delayed and 4% canceled Monday.

On Sunday, Chicago O’Hare saw the most cancellations and delays, with approximately 12% of flights canceled, and over 45% of flights delayed.

Newark Liberty airport also struggled with delays and cancellations Sunday, and about 5% of its flights were already canceled Monday.

Weekend of cancellations

Saturday saw a total of 657 flight cancellations and 7,267 delays within, into or out of the United States.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and 24% of its Saturday flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

United had 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% canceled and 22% of its Saturday flights delayed, FlightAware notes.

41% of JetBlue’s flights and 36% of Southwest’s flights were also delayed on Saturday, according to the website.

