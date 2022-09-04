Labor Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Labor Day, which recognizes the many contributions workers have made to the prosperity of the United States, also marks the unofficial end of summer on the first Monday in September.

Many Americans across the country will be celebrating the long weekend, but it can be confusing to figure out what will be open and closed to observe the holiday on Monday, September 5.

Here are the businesses and institutions that will be open and closed.

Retailers

Most major retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS and major grocery stores like Kroger and Trader Joe’s will be open. Notably, wholesale retailer Costco will be closed Monday. Make sure to check in with local businesses to see if they’ll be closed in observance of the holiday.

Government

Federal offices, government buildings and post offices will be closed Monday. State and local courts and DMV offices will not be operating.

Financial institutions

Labor Day is a bank holiday, so most banks will be closed — however, online banking and ATMs will be available for use. The stock market will not be trading — the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be dark.

Post office

USPS will be closed on Monday. UPS also will not be operating, but its Express Critical services will be available. While most of FedEx’s services will be closed, its Custom Critical service will also be operating.

