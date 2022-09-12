Have your feelings on the economy changed recently? Tell us about it

By Tami Luhby, CNN

Gas prices are on the decline. Inflation has moderated a little, though it remains historically high. Consumers are feeling slightly more optimistic about the future.

Has your outlook on the economy changed in recent months? How about your thoughts on your personal financial situation?

Share your story with CNN. You could be featured in a future article.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.