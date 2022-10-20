Newsmax bans Lara Logan after QAnon-style rant, condemns her words in ‘the strongest terms’

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

The right-wing channel Newsmax has banned Lara Logan from its air after she went on a QAnon-style rant during an appearance on the network this week.

In a bizarre interview, Logan told host Eric Bolling that “the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world,” and later added that the world’s elites “want us eating insects [and] cockroaches” while they “dine on the blood of children.”

Newsmax rebuked Logan in a sharp statement to CNN on Thursday evening.

“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” a network spokesperson said. “We have no plans to interview her again.”

Logan did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Logan, a former “60 Minutes” correspondent, has in recent years peddled incendiary and conspiratorial rhetoric. After her departure from CBS, Logan became a regular fixture on Fox News’ right-wing talk programs.

But she has not appeared on the network’s air after she made an outrageous comparison, drawing a parallel between Dr. Anthony Fauci and the infamous Nazi “angel of death” doctor Josef Mengele.

Logan said earlier this year that she was “dumped” by Fox News.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.