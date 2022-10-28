Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

New inflation data shows that US prices were still uncomfortably high last month, despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to rein in decades-high inflation.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services, climbed by by 0.3% from August to September but remained unchanged at 6.2% for the year.

Core PCE, which strips out volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, climbed by 5.1% on an annual basis, higher than the August rate of 4.9% but below the consensus estimate of 5.2%, per Refinitiv.

From August to September, the core index rose by 0.5%, matching estimates. The prior month’s jump was revised down to 0.5% from 0.6%.

The latest PCE numbers come just days before the central bank meets to discuss another rate hike — and as Americans hit the polls to vote in midterm elections.

This story is developing and will be updated.

